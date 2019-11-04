Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

