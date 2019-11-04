Connect Coin Market Cap Tops $216,132.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $216,132.00 and approximately $1,701.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

