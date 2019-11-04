Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Conifer has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 93,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 193,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNFR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.