ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of CFMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.32. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

