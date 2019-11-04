Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 11.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 84.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 744,447 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 267,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

