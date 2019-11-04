Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

