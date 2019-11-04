Comparing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 2.14 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -308.40 Waitr $69.27 million 0.51 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.21

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 5 0 2.83 Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $7.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1,446.38%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 0.56% 24.08% 4.02% Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Waitr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

