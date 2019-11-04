Comparing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

2.1% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.77% 10.11% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.03 $8.14 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.64 million 2.26 $19.54 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.