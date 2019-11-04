Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth about $4,868,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBS opened at $13.69 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

