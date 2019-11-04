Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 915 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 378,912 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 274,037 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 329,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 177,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

