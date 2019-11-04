Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

