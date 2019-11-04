Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

