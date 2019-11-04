Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

