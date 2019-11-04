Comerica Bank Sells 7,589 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 166,289 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of UGI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of UGI by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

