Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

SYSCO stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

