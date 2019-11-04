Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

NYSE:CFX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

