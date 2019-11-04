Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.
NYSE:CFX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
