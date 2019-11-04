Coinlancer Trading 0% Higher This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $188,020.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $545.31 or 0.05855484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014515 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.