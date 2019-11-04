Coherent (COHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COHR opened at $157.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97. Coherent has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $173.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.76.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

