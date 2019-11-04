Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $53.37. 853,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,711. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,895 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

