Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) SVP Sells $4,118,895.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.24. 27,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,323. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

