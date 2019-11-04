CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.18 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 89.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

