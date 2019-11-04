CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 414.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,307. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Argus set a $66.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,050 shares of company stock worth $5,511,686. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

