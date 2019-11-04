CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell Sells 5,600 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.