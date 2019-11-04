Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,762.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

