Cloud Nine Education Group (CNSX:CNI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cloud Nine Education Group (CNSX:CNI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Cloud Nine Education Group

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. focuses on the licensing and sale of its proprietary digitally based English as a second language (ESL) curriculum in Canada and internationally. The company offers Cloud Nine ESL Program for technical schools, universities, high schools, and ESL providers; and a practical International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Test Preparation program that helps teachers to prepare students to write the IELTS exam.

