Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives $10.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,290,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.