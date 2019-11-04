Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 569,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,069. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 502.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 99.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.