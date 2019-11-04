Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

