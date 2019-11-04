Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HE opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

