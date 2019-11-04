Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCFT opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

HCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

