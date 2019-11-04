Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

MCD opened at $189.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

