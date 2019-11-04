Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 423.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 107.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.77.

In other Chemours news, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,790 shares of company stock worth $518,682. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

