Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 428,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,282,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

