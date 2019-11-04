City Office REIT (CIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) recently:

10/28/2019 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/21/2019 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/15/2019 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/14/2019 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

9/12/2019 – City Office REIT had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

