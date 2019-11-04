Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,609,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,547. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

