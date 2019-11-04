Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.50 target price (up from $77.50) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.15. 12,556,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470,420. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

