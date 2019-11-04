Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $62.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target upped by Cowen from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 2,210,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,351. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

