Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $62.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target upped by Cowen from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.
NASDAQ CRUS traded down $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 2,210,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,351. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
