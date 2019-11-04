Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK opened at $36.75 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.