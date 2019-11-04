Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Cimpress comprises about 0.3% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,065,000 after purchasing an additional 91,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 830,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMPR traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.83. The stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 104.63% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

