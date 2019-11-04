Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Up 7%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.07, approximately 4,055,530 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,669,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

