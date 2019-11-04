CIBC Upgrades Altagas (TSE:ALA) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.20.

Altagas stock opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,251.52.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

