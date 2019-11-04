CIBC Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$113.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.00.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$114.30 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$61.68 and a one year high of C$117.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total transaction of C$27,573.00. Also, Senior Officer Ken Smithard sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$186,331.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,078.42. Insiders have sold a total of 3,621 shares of company stock worth $380,640 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

