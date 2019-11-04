CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $310.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.