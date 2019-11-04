CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $3.56 Million in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,153,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after buying an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 807.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 571,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

