CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,710,000 after acquiring an additional 95,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $562.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,606 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.89.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

