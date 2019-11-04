CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,948. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $41.51 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.