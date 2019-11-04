CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.44 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

