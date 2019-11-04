Chronobank Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00020963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $34,722.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

