ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) & Puxin (OTCMKTS:NEW) Head-To-Head Review

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -151.88% -1,172.34% -220.57% Puxin -30.00% -126.33% -19.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChineseInvestors.com and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Puxin has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential upside of 176.02%. Given Puxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 1.65 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Puxin $324.07 million 2.76 -$121.21 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Risk and Volatility

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Puxin beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

