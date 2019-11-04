Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.27. 17,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,357. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $131.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

